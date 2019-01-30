MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Two people died after a major car crash on Highway 70 and Ramirez Road Wednesday, Marysville Fire Department confirmed.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 11:20 a.m. when a 1996 Honda Civic drifted into the northbound lane of the highway directly into the path of a 2004 Chevy Avalanche.

The driver of the Chevy did not have time to break or avoid the collision with the Honda and collided with the passenger said fo the car.

At the time of the impact, the driver of the Honda was ejected from his vehicle. The driver, a 33-year-old man from Marysville, and his front passenger, a 37-year-old female from Marysville, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP report indicates that the driver of the Honda was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Marysville Fire Department said two people were trapped in the vehicles and had to be extricated. A Cal Fire truck from Gridley also responded to the scene to help with the extrication.

The rear passenger in the Honda, a 21-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with major injuries. The driver of the Chevy, 68-year-old Jeanne Kendall of El Sobrante, was also transported to the hospital with major injuries.

Kendall had two dogs in her vehicle at the time that were not injured.

Officers do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.