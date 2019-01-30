  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Super Bowl Bingo, Super Bowl LIII


DENVER (CBS4) Having friends and family over to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday? Not a fan or either team and want to make it more interesting? Just watching for the commercials? Print these special Bingo cards to play at home as the action unfolds on the field!

We created six different cards you can download and print. The boxes including everything fromÂ “Tony Romo Correctly Predicts Play,” to “Surprise Halftime Show Appearance,” to “Bill Belichick Smiles” — to keep it interesting for even the most novice sports fan.

Click here to download cards 1 and 2.

Click here to download cards 3 and 4.

Click here to download cards 5 and 6.

Each card is designed to be used throughout the game and halftime show.

For those unfamiliar with the traditional rules of bingo, they are simple. Just cross off five in a row (horizontal, vertical or diagonal) and yell â€œbingo!â€ and youâ€™re the winner. Keep the game going by playingÂ CrissCross, Four Corners and Blackout.

To make things more interesting, come up with your own prizes for traditional Bingo, CrissCross, Four Corners and Blackout.