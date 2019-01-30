Comments
MIDTOWN SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Midtown beer garden could lose its license after allegedly serving a minor.
The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said this past October a minor either bought or received a beer from Golden Road on L Street.
The Anheuser Busch InBev-owned brewery has until mid-February to either challenge the accusation against or face the ABC’s punishment.
First-time offenders usually get slapped with a 15-day license suspension or a fine.
Golden Road opened last May in Midtown Sacramento.