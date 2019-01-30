  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    03:04 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, Golden Road, liquor license

MIDTOWN SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —  A Midtown beer garden could lose its license after allegedly serving a minor.

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said this past October a minor either bought or received a beer from Golden Road on L Street.

The Anheuser Busch InBev-owned brewery has until mid-February to either challenge the accusation against or face the ABC’s punishment.

First-time offenders usually get slapped with a 15-day license suspension or a fine.

Golden Road opened last May in Midtown Sacramento.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s