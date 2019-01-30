SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Looking for another way to show you’re #SacramentoProud? The Sacramento Kings released a specially crafted wine in partnership with Bogle Vineyards and Winery Wednesday that will be available soon at the Golden 1 Center.

The 2016 vintage wine, dubbed Proud Roots, will only be available in the Golden 1 Center and the Bogle Family’s Tasting room in Clarksburg starting Feb. 2.

The Kings said the wine is made from grapes harvested in 2016, the inaugural year of the Golden 1 Center, and is meant to celebrate the arena, Sacramento’s prominent agricultural ties, and the Farm-to-Fork movement.

Proud Roots is a red wine that features Bogle’s Clarksburg Petite Sirah blended with a touch of a plush Malbec variety. Bogle’s said there are flavors of blueberries, blackberries, clove, and cream soda.

The wine is sustainably-certified by the California Rules for Sustainable Winegrowing for adhering to stringent eco-friendly growing and winemaking practices.

Fans can taste the wine for the first time at the Golden 1 Center Saturday when the Kings take on the 76ers.