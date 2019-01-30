SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three of the Sacramento Kings will participate in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend.

De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III will play for Team USA and Bogdan Bogdanovic will represent the World team. The Serbia native won the MVP award last year after hitting 7 of 13 three-point attempts, scoring 26 points, and dishing out six assists.

Fox participated in last year’s event, as well. Only those in the first and second years in the league are eligible to play in the Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Challenge.

In the regular season Bogdanovic is averaging 15.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 28.1 minutes per game. Fox is averaging 17.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 31.6 minutes per game.

Bagley, a rookie, is averaging 12.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1 block, and 23.5 minutes per game. He’s accrued six double-doubles for the Kings.

Team USA Roster:

De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento)

Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento)

Donovan Mitchell (Utah)

Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn)

Lonzo Ball (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers)

John Collins (Atlanta)

Trae Young (Atlanta)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)

Jayson Tatum (Boston)

World Team Roster:

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sacramento)

Ben Simmons (Philadelphia)

Luka Dončić (Dallas)

OG Anunoby (Toronto)

Deandre Ayton (Phoenix)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Los Angeles Clippers)

Rodions Kurucs (Brooklyn)

Lauri Markkanen (Chicago)

Josh Okogie (Minnesota)

Cedi Osman (Cleveland)

Sacramento Kings All-Star Rookie/Sophomore Game Participants

1994 Bobby Hurley – Honorary Coach

1995 Brian Grant, Michael Smith

1996 Tyus Edney

1998 Michael Stewart

2000 Jason Williams

2002 Hedo Turkoglu

2010 Tyreke Evans (MVP), Omri Casspi

2011 Tyreke Evans*, DeMarcus Cousins

2012 DeMarcus Cousins

2013 Isaiah Thomas

2018 Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic (MVP), De’Aaron Fox

*Evans named to Sophomore Team but due to injury did not participate