SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — North Sacramento highway patrol officers found a man in his 40’s laying in the roadway unconscious on northbound Howe Avenue Wednesday night.

CHP said the man, found at 1530 Howe Ave., had major head trauma and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers did not have a vehicle description yet but were actively investigating the scene.

The man was reportedly found in the far right lane.

This is a developing story.