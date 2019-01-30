MODESTO (CBS13) —Modesto Police say they have the driver in custody who is responsible for plowing into four people near a homeless encampment and trying to take off Tuesday.

Witnesses told police this was no accident, they say he rammed into people on purpose. Police say thanks to many of the fast-acting witnesses, they were able to catch the man behind the wheel quickly.

“He pulled up and revved his motor at me down here at the end of the street and it was like he wanted me to know,” said witness Channon Meyers.

Meyers is one of hundreds of people who call Beard Brook Park home. But on Tuesday night that home became a crime scene.

According to police, officers found three people had been hit by the vehicle in the parking lot and another was hit on the street outside Beard Brook Park. They said 29-year-old Israel Bazan was under the influence when he made lap after lap around the homeless encampment along Dry Creek, trying to hit people with his Saturn.

Bazan was also hurt in the incident after crashing into a pole.

One person was transported to the hospital by an ambulance with moderate injuries Tuesday. The others had minor injuries took themselves to get treatment.

Witnesses were able to keep Bazan at the scene until police arrived. He is still in the hospital being treated for his injuries, but police say he’ll be booked into the Stanislaus County Jail once he’s released.

Bazan is now facing charges of attempted murder and felony hit-and-run. It is unclear when he will appear in court.