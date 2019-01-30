  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dumping, Placer County, trash

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Illegal roadside dumping has been a big problem in one area of rural Placer County and now officials there are turning to social media to help reverse the trend.

A large private pasture property along Palladay Road in Placer County has been the site of cars being dumped and burned. It’s also been used as a dumping site for paper, wood, plastics, motor oil, paint, and other hazardous materials, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Deputies working with personnel from the State Department of Fish and Wildlife last week issued several citations for illegal dumping, driving on a suspended license, trespassing, and driving an off-road vehicle on private land.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s