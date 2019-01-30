PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Illegal roadside dumping has been a big problem in one area of rural Placer County and now officials there are turning to social media to help reverse the trend.

A large private pasture property along Palladay Road in Placer County has been the site of cars being dumped and burned. It’s also been used as a dumping site for paper, wood, plastics, motor oil, paint, and other hazardous materials, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Deputies working with personnel from the State Department of Fish and Wildlife last week issued several citations for illegal dumping, driving on a suspended license, trespassing, and driving an off-road vehicle on private land.