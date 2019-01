MODESTO (CBS13) – A small plane has crashed at Modesto Airport, according to reports.

The owner of the single-engine Beech V35B was reportedly working on the plane when the engine suddenly engaged and taxied away, hitting a car and a fence.

The plane is registered to Doncam Consulting, LLC in Modesto, according to the FAA database.

The plane suffered extensive damage in the incident.

No one was injured.