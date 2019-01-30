STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton school was targeted by thieves who reportedly stole 32 laptops and a projector from a classroom.

Police have issued photos of the suspects who they believe were behind the costly heist.

Just after 5 p.m. on January 21, the two suspects, both males, went to the school in the 2000 block of West Lane, opened a rear window of the classroom, and went inside. They took a projector and 32 Dell Chromebooks and bags, according to a Stockton Police Department statement.

If you recognize these suspects, you are asked to call Detective Sandoval at (209) 937-8593 or Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc. at 946-0600. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $10,000.