



Left without bottom teeth for more than two years, a patient was lost in a state program deemed broken and dysfunctional.

Kurtis Ming uncovered that this patient was not alone. Many are struggling to get dental care in a program designed to help one-third of Californians. The Call Kurtis team worked with the viewer for nearly two years, watching her get bounced from dentist to dentist, office to office, without her bottom teeth, embarrassed and in pain.

Teresa Duncan has lacked the confidence to smile since spring 2016 when her dentist pulled some of her bottom teeth.

“I see an unhappy person. I don’t see me. I just see my bottom lip just caving in,” she said.

The plan was to replace Duncan’s rotting teeth with custom dentures, but after months of fittings, her dentist could not find any that would fit. He finally determined traditional dentures won’t work in her mouth, so heÂ installed posts, which would eventually allow a different type of dentures to be fitted to her jaw.

But it did not go well for Duncan. Bungled in bureaucracy, she bounced between nine different dental professionals in six offices, without a fix, she says.

For Duncan, even eating even a French fry is a challenge.

“It hurts. The worst thing is my top teeth keep hitting my gums when I chew,” she said.

Duncan relies on Denti-Cal, a state-sponsored program aimed at caring for 13 million Californians — one-third of the state’s population — half of which are kids.

But Denti-Cal has come under fire for being “broken.” California’s independent oversight agency, the Little Hoover Commission, wrote a blistering report in 2016 called “Fixing Denti-Cal.” In it, the agency wrote that of those programs labeled by participants and beneficiaries as broken, dysfunctional or an outright mess, few have achieved the notoriety of Denti-Cal.

You can read the full reportÂ here.

The commission’s Chairman, Pedro Nava, called the program broken and bureaucratically rigid.

We brought Duncan’s case to Nava, showing her almost three-year struggle to complete dental work for her missing bottom teeth.

He told us that no state program should be operated that way, adding, “No person should have to struggle for that long a period of time.”

Nava says that because of outdated paper-based administrative and billing processes, most California dentists want nothing to do with Denti-Cal, which leads patients on sometimes impossible searches for nearby dental care.

Duncan admits she missed some appointments because they were too far away, and she didn’t have transportation. She has empathy for others who are in the same situation, saying: “I don’t think anybody should have to go through this.”

Critics say there have been some improvements to the program since the commission’s latest report. However Denti-Cal remains a seriously troubled program, Nava wrote to the state.

“They can make things easier, simple and more people can get care,” said Nava.

Duncan is fighting just to see the end of the tunnel.

â€œI would like to get my teeth and get them correct,â€ she said.

Over a two year period, we made 77 calls and emails to the Department of Health Care Service (DHCS), the agency that oversees Denti-Cal, to see Duncan’s case come to completion. Finally, after going without bottom teeth for years, Duncan got her new dentures.

“I can eat again,” she said.

Duncan’s upper teeth are no longer digging into her lower gums and her bottom lip is no longer caving in. It has restored her confidence, but not her faith in the Denti-Cal program.

“Now I have teeth again so I can smile…I’m just so happy,” said Duncan.

Nava thinks people like Duncan should not have to go through this.

“There are a lot of people out there with this problem, and they don’t get the help they deserve or in a timely matter,” he said.

DHCS says many factors, including Duncan’s complicated treatment, contributed to what an unusual time frame surrounding this case. They say Duncan was unreachable at times and missed appointments.

Duncan says that in her defense she had money problems that would cause her to get her cell service disrupted, and lacked the transportation to get to appointments.