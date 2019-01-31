



â€“ The Federal Emergency Management Agency is extending the deadline for Californians impacted by wildfires to file for federal assistance.

The deadline to file was originally today, but Californians who suffered damages from the Camp, Hill, or Woolsey wildfires now have until February 15 to apply for FEMA aid.

ALSO:Â Llama That Survived Camp Fire Being Used As Comfort Animal

The State of California Governorâ€™s Office of Emergency Services encourages survivors to register even if they have insurance. The department says there are often benefits available that are not covered by insurance.

Victims can register with FEMA online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or at 800-621-3362.