



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Selling your appointment at the DMV may soon be against the law.

Assembly Bill 317, which was introduced yesterday, would make it illegal to sell, or offer to sell, an appointment with the Department of Motor Vehicles. The law would apply to people, firms, corporations, or associations. If it’s passed, those caught selling or offering to sell appointments would be charged with a misdemeanor and face a fine up to $2,500. The money would get deposited into the State Transportation Fund.

Many people have complained about the long wait times at the DMV, even for those who have appointments. Governor Newsom is calling for a sweeping change to the DMV, calling the organization â€œchronically mismanaged.â€ Heâ€™s creating a task force to address several issues, including long wait times.

The DMV previously blamed the transition to the Federal REAL ID program, saying it needs more money to handle the number of appointments and requests.