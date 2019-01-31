WOODLAND (CBS13) – Authorities say they have arrested a suspect who, at one point, was driving through downtown Woodland going more than 100 mph Thursday morning.

Woodland police say the incident started around 9:30 a.m. when employees at the County Road 102 ampm store called authorities about a suspicious man in a car. Employees reported that the man had a handgun and was yelling into a cellphone.

Several local agencies responded to the scene, but at some point the man took speed off and started driving recklessly.

Witnesses reported that the man was driving erratically about town, speeding and drifting into the opposite lane of traffic. A video taken by the Woodland Daily Democrat captured the suspect speeding right through Downtown Woodland on Main Street.

At some point, the suspect ditched the car – a Hertz rental out of San Diego – near Amherst Avenue and Paula Way. The suspect was then seen in the fields near where the car was ditched. With the help of a K9 unit and air support, the suspect – 40-year-old Deandre Mur – was taken into custody.

No one was hurt in the incident, police say.

A loaded 9mm handgun was later found in the field after investigators traced Mur’s path.

Mur is now facing charges of felon in possession of a handgun, reckless driving, hit and run, and a felony probation violation.