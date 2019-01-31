



â€” A man is facing 15 years for life after being found guilty of killing a woman while driving under the influence in 2017.

The Solano County Superior Court found Thomas Astarita guilty of second-degree murder Thursday after he killed a woman while driving under the influence in 2017.

On July 31, 2017 police in Vacaville responded to a traffic crash on southbound Nut Tree Road and Marshall Road. Astarita, who was driving a GMC Yukon, ran a red light and struck and killed Cynthia Clay, who was on her way home from work.

The court found Astarita had been heavily drinking at a Vacaville bar and consumed approximately 15 alcoholic drinks over several hours before the crash. He had a blood alcohol content of .20%

The District Attorney’s office said Astarita had previously been charged and convicted of a DUI in 2013, where he was advised of the dangers of driving under the influence.

Astarita faces 15 years to life in prison for the murder conviction. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1.