SACRAMENTO (CBS13) â€” Sacramento’s hometown heroes have been granted French citizenship for their role in thwarting a terror attack on a French train in 2015.

(credit: Spencer Stone)

Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos, and Anthony Sadler were naturalized at a ceremony Thursday in Sacramento.

(credit: Spencer Stone)

The three were traveling aboard a train in France when they tackled a suspected terrorist who opened fire inside a train.

