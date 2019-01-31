



â€” El Camino High School Principal Randy Holcomb assured families Thursday that there is ‘no credible threat’ to the school after a violent threat was found in a classroom.

In a “safety update” sent out to the El Camino community Thursday, Holcomb said a teacher found a message written on a desk at the start of the semester when moving into a classroom that had not been used since the previous school year.

The message reportedly included a threat of violence against the school on Jan. 31.

READ ALSO:Â Car Dealership Fixes Truck For Placer County Shooting Victim

Holcomb said the teacher did not notify administration about the message until Thursday. The administration said they immediately notified safety officials to assess the situation. The message was determined to be undetected from prior years.

The principal said as information spread throughout the community, “spread it seems to have morphed into rumors of other threats.”

“I want to assure you that we have received no credible threat to the safety of El Camino students, staff or community. However, to help our students and staff feel safe, we will have an increased presence of safety and law enforcement officials on campus tomorrow,” Principal Holcomb said in his message.