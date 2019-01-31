  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Echo Summit, snow

ECHO SUMMIT (CBS13) – With another significant storm on the way to Northern California, Caltrans crews are doing everything they can to prepare.

One part of their arsenal may come as a surprise to some people: a cannon.

As shown in a recent video posted by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Caltrans crews will often fire up this bright yellow cannon to shoot down heavy snow that has accumulated in the mountains.

The man-made avalanche allows crews to have predictable conditions when closing and clearing roads – and minimizes the chances of a natural avalanche coming down while Highway 50 is open.

Multiple storms are expected to hit the region starting Friday and lasting until Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Hazardous travel is expected in the Sierra.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s