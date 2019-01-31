STOCKTON (CBS13) – A former City of Stockton Parks and Recreation employee has been arrested on accusations of molestation.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says they started investigating after a 17-year-old boy revealed he had been sexually molested about 10 years ago. The boy claimed the person who molested him worked for the after-school program at Davis Elementary School in Stockton.

After investigating, detectives say they gathered enough facts and evidence to identify 29-year-old Kristopher Jones as the suspect.

Jones had worked for the City of Stockton’s parks and recreation department from 2008-2012.

Detectives are still investigating the case. Jones was booked into San Joaquin County jail, facing charges of lewd acts with a child, oral copulation of a minor under 14, and arranging to meet with a minor for sex.