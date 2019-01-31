  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DUI, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for whoever drove by and threw a bottle of beer at a Stockton-area California Highway Patrol officer’s patrol car.

The incident happened Monday night. CHP-Stockton says an officer was investigating a DUI on the shoulder of northbound Highway 99, near Morada Lane, when someone in a passing car threw something at that smashed the patrol car’s back window.

The damage done by the thrown beer bottle. (Credit: CHP-Stockton)

The damage done by the thrown beer bottle. (Credit: CHP-Stockton)

Turns out the object was a full bottle of beer.

No one was hurt, officers say.

The officer was not able to get a good look at the suspect or the car they were in.

Anyone with information on who the suspect might be is asked to contact CHP-Stockton.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s