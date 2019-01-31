STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for whoever drove by and threw a bottle of beer at a Stockton-area California Highway Patrol officer’s patrol car.

The incident happened Monday night. CHP-Stockton says an officer was investigating a DUI on the shoulder of northbound Highway 99, near Morada Lane, when someone in a passing car threw something at that smashed the patrol car’s back window.

Turns out the object was a full bottle of beer.

No one was hurt, officers say.

The officer was not able to get a good look at the suspect or the car they were in.

Anyone with information on who the suspect might be is asked to contact CHP-Stockton.