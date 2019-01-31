



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) â€” A Sacramento County Supervisor is warning her constituents of what she calls a â€˜deceptiveâ€™ Facebook advertisement that uses her name without her permission.

Supervisor Sue Frost says the post may appear to some Facebook users like itâ€™s from her, but the post bearing her name is actually written by Hawthorne Gardening Company, a subsidiary of Scotâ€™s Miracle-Gro.

The ad reads:Â Â â€œSacramento County District Board Supervisor Sue Frost wants to hear from residents regarding what Sacramento County should do about the adoption of Proposition 64….â€

READ:Â Antique Store Removes Nazi Memorabilia After Concerned Citizen Complaint

â€œMy concern was this was deceptive to my constituents, and I want them to know it’s not me that put that out,â€ Frost said.

A quick google search shows Hawthorne Gardening Company is aÂ Scottâ€™s Miracle-Gro subsidiary for cannabis growers. Itâ€™s a company that could profit if Frost and other supervisors voted to let them open up business in unincorporated Sacramento County.

â€œWe donâ€™t allow manufacturing and sales and distribution in Sacramento County as yet,â€ Frost said.

Frost has not spoken to anyone at Hawthorne Gardening Company, and the company did not immediately respond to an emailed CBS13 request for comment.

â€œI don’t know what their motives are,â€ Frost said.

ALSO:Â Lawmaker Looking To Lower Marijuana Taxes To Encourage Legal Sales

Sacramento-based political strategist Doug Elmets calls the ad intentionally confusing.

â€œThis is the new normal,â€ Elmets said.

He says its the type of political ad that social media users will see more of as the 2020 election cycle begins.

â€œTheyâ€™ve taken a page right out of the Russian playbook,â€ Elmets said. â€œWhich is to try to hijack somebody’s Facebook page, or try to encourage people to call, and vote and influence and thatâ€™s what they’re trying to do here.â€

Politics and social media posts. Supervisor Sue Frost is telling her constituents to beware.