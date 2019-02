SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento County Supervisor is warning her constituents of what she calls a ‘deceptive’ Facebook advertisement that uses her name without her permission.

Supervisor Sue Frost says the post may appear to some Facebook users like it’s from her, but the post bearing her name is actually written by Hawthorne Gardening Company, a subsidiary of Scot’s Miracle-Gro.

The ad reads:  “Sacramento County District Board Supervisor Sue Frost wants to hear from residents regarding what Sacramento County should do about the adoption of Proposition 64….”

“My concern was this was deceptive to my constituents, and I want them to know it’s not me that put that out,” Frost said.

A quick google search shows Hawthorne Gardening Company is a Scott’s Miracle-Gro subsidiary for cannabis growers. It’s a company that could profit if Frost and other supervisors voted to let them open up business in unincorporated Sacramento County.

“We don’t allow manufacturing and sales and distribution in Sacramento County as yet,” Frost said.

Frost has not spoken to anyone at Hawthorne Gardening Company, and the company did not immediately respond to an emailed CBS13 request for comment.

“I don’t know what their motives are,” Frost said.

Sacramento-based political strategist Doug Elmets calls the ad intentionally confusing.

“This is the new normal,” Elmets said.

He says its the type of political ad that social media users will see more of as the 2020 election cycle begins.

“They’ve taken a page right out of the Russian playbook,” Elmets said. “Which is to try to hijack somebody’s Facebook page, or try to encourage people to call, and vote and influence and that’s what they’re trying to do here.”

Politics and social media posts. Supervisor Sue Frost is telling her constituents to beware.