



— A suspect wanted for attempted murder was arrested in Nevada County Friday after leading police in a pursuit, crashing his car, and running away on foot, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on Facebook saying, “you can run but eventually we will find you! That includes you, Doug MacDuff!”

The office said a deputy spotted MacDuff, who was wanted for attempted murder, traveling on Pleasant Valley Road in a white BMW sedan. When the deputy tried to pull over MacDuff, he just sped off, leading deputies on a chase through the Rough and Ready area.

Officers from CHP-Grass Valley, Grass Valley Police Department, and CHP-Valley Division Air Operations with their helicopters helped with the pursuit.

MacDuff’s car was slowed down with spike strips and eventually crashed into a ditch near Rex Reservoir Road.

After the single-car crash, MacDuff reportedly ran away and hid, but was arrested without incident nearby. He was transported to Sierra Nevada Hospital to be checked out for injuries he may have gotten from the car crash.

There was also a female passenger in the car with MacDuff. She was released at the scene.