  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attempted murder suspect, Grass Valley, Nevada County
(credit: Grass Valley Police Department)


NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — A suspect wanted for attempted murder was arrested in Nevada County Friday after leading police in a pursuit, crashing his car, and running away on foot, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on Facebook saying, “you can run but eventually we will find you! That includes you, Doug MacDuff!”

(credit: Grass Valley Police Department)

The office said a deputy spotted MacDuff, who was wanted for attempted murder, traveling on Pleasant Valley Road in a white BMW sedan. When the deputy tried to pull over MacDuff, he just sped off, leading deputies on a chase through the Rough and Ready area.

READPolice: Man, 19, Arrested With Drugs At Carmichael Park Was Waiting For School To Get Out

(credit: Grass Valley Police Department)

Officers from CHP-Grass Valley, Grass Valley Police Department, and CHP-Valley Division Air Operations with their helicopters helped with the pursuit.

MacDuff’s car was slowed down with spike strips and eventually crashed into a ditch near Rex Reservoir Road.

(credit: Grass Valley Police Department)

After the single-car crash, MacDuff reportedly ran away and hid, but was arrested without incident nearby. He was transported to Sierra Nevada Hospital to be checked out for injuries he may have gotten from the car crash.

There was also a female passenger in the car with MacDuff. She was released at the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s