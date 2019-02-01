Filed Under:Super Bowl


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – According to Google, the most searched food for the Super Bowl is baked chicken breasts.

Just in time for the Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta this Sunday, Google Trends has released their yearly list of the most Googled recipes by state, as well as the most-searched Super Bowl player.

Washington, DC prefers pigs in a blanket, Delawareans are searching for chocolate peanut butter cake recipes, and Pennsylvania loves their chicken wings.

California’s neighbors to the east, Nevada, is apparently wondering how to make vegan cheesy bacon spinach dip.

Northern California native Tom Brady is the most searched for player across the US.

In case you haven’t already found a good baked chicken breast recipe, this three-ingredient one has 4.5 stars out of 5 from over 270 reviews sounds delicious and simple enough.

 

