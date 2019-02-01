  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Cosumnes River College, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Cosumnes River College police say they have cited three boys accused in a series of sexual battery incidents on campus.

The incident happened Thursday. CRC police say the boys – age 11, 13 and 15 – rode up to campus on bicycles and went up to a group of girls, slapped their behinds, then rode off.

Police credit CRC community members with helping them later catch the boys.

The boys, whose names are not being released due to their age, were given citations and taken back to their parents.

 

Comments
  1. Alan Rose says:
    February 1, 2019 at 11:07 am

    OMG string them up

    Reply

