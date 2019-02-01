  • CBS13On Air

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Police in Carmichael have arrested a man they say was waiting to sell drugs to students at a nearby high school.

Officers with the Fulton-El Camino Park District police department say 19-year-old Spencer Howard was found hanging around the restrooms of Del Campo Park in Carmichael on Thursday.

Spencer Howard's booking photo. (Credit: FEC Park District Police)

Howard had a scale, a pay sheet and methamphetamine that he was looking to sell, officers say.

Officers believe he was waiting in the area for school to get out.

The park, northwest of Winding Way and Dewey, is near a high school, a middle school and an elementary school.

Howard is being held at Sacramento County Jail on $20,000 bail.

