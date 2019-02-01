  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Elk Grove


ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The “ghost mall” in Elk Grove will soon be home to a new Wilton Rancheria resort and casino.

Demolition began Friday morning at the site near Grant Line Road and Highway 99.

Officials have designated 36 acres of the site tribal land.

Construction at the site has been stalled for more than a decade. Several plans to redevelop the originally planned mall into an outlet mall, as well as other ideas, fizzled out.

The casino will be up and running by next year, officials say.

