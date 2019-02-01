SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison for sex trafficking a child Friday, according to the Department of Justice.

Abdul Basier Hashimi, 26, of Elk Grove, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child on Aug. 31, 2018. According to court documents, Hashimi met the 13-year-old victim in August 2014 on social media and began communicating with her.

After the victim turned 14, Hashimi had the girl work as a prostitute in Sacramento, Oakland, and elsewhere in Northern California.

The court said Hashimi managed the victim’s activities by creating an internet advertisement, renting a motel room, and driving her to areas with prostitution activity. The victim then gave Hashimi the money she earned.