SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —Travelers crossed over Sierra summit ahead of four days of extreme snowstorms on the way.

It’s a forecast Nyack Towing’s Mickey Hodges has prepared for.

“We went and stalked up on tire chains for semi trucks today,” Hodges said.

The three-decade veteran tow truck driver is headquartered in prime territory to respond to winter snowstorm calls for service. This is the busy season.

“This is still Donner summit, you know what I mean, it’s unforgiving,” Hodges said.

Hodges expects a boom over the next four snow-packed days, helping drivers trapped in the snow to get out.

“I expect a lot of accidents you know, because for some reason people drive really fast in the snow, and that’s what causes most of the accidents,” Hodges said.

In the foothills, rain coming down in Colfax could turn to snow by Monday. It’s not an unusual sight, but rare enough, people who live here are paying close attention to its forecast arrival.

“We get a lot of people from out of town that come up and want to play in it and are excited to see it,” Colfax resident Brittany Bernhardt said. “The town gets really busy.”

In the valley, the leading edge of wind and rain had people taking cover on Sacramento streets.

It’s the arrival of this series of storms forecast to wreak havoc, through the weekend and beyond.