SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – All lanes of northbound Highway 99 are back open after a crash involving three cars sent three people to the hospital early Friday morning.
According to California Highway Patrol, the incident looks to have started around 2 a.m. when a car crashed into the center divide near the 47th Avenue exit.
The crash led to a chain reaction, with three to four other cars hitting each other.
At some point after the crashes, CHP says two people who had gotten out of their vehicles were hit by passing cars.
Three people have been taken to the hospital, two of them with major injuries.
Several lanes of Highway 99 were blocked through most of the early morning due to the crash. All lanes were back open by 5 a.m.