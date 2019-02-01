SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – All lanes of northbound Highway 99 are back open after a crash involving three cars sent three people to the hospital early Friday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident looks to have started around 2 a.m. when a car crashed into the center divide near the 47th Avenue exit.

Multi car accident on 99NB just South of 47th #Sacramento at least 3 people taken to the hospital 2 with major injuries.. both hit after they got out of their cars. 3 lanes closed should be open soon @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac @thisisgarcia9 @Jedizen07 pic.twitter.com/BHfMAsG70m — Alisa "Need for Speed” Becerra (@Alisabecerra) February 1, 2019

The crash led to a chain reaction, with three to four other cars hitting each other.

At some point after the crashes, CHP says two people who had gotten out of their vehicles were hit by passing cars.

Three people have been taken to the hospital, two of them with major injuries.

Several lanes of Highway 99 were blocked through most of the early morning due to the crash. All lanes were back open by 5 a.m.