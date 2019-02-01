RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A jackknifed big rig stopped traffic on both sides of Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova Friday night. Metro Fire of Sacramento said the collision involved a semi truck and a pickup truck on eastbound 50.

Two people have been transported to the hospital, according to Metro Fire. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Most westbound lanes of Highway 50 reopened around 10:20 p.m. The eastbound lanes, where the crash occurred, remained closed.

It is not clear what vehicle the two people were in during the collision.

Metro hazmat is also on scene because the fuel tank of the big rig ruptured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.