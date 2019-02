BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — Areas of Butte County ravaged by the Camp Fire now face a new and very different danger.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the areas burned by the fire from Saturday morning all the way through Monday evening.

With heavy rain forecast across northern California, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office says this is an extremely dangerous situation. It’s reminding people not to try to cross flooded roadways or creeks.