SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A suspected porch pirate in Yuba City waited a few seconds too long to cover his face before grabbing a package off of a front porch.

The home’s Ring doorbell started recording the man as he approached the home. You can see the man, who’s wearing shorts, a t-shirt, and a baseball cap, turn his head and attempt to cover his face. He quickly grabs the Amazon box and walks away.

The reported theft happened on January 29 around 3:20 pm.

If you recognize the suspect call Yuba City police.