STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman suspected in more than 70 acts of vandalism in Stockton has been arrested, police say.

Samantha Morrison, 32, was arrested early Friday morning.

According to the Stockton Police Department, Morrison is suspected of tagging dozens of places around the city. The vandalism has racked up more than $102,079 in damage, police say.

Samantha Morrison's booking photo. (Credit; Stockton Police Department)

Investigators say the tagging, where she would allegedly write “Turd Mobb,” has been ongoing since Aug. 2017.

Morrison is now facing 72 felony counts of vandalism. She’s also facing a county of being an accessory, a count of using pepper spray, a county of conspiracy, plus seven more misdemeanor counts of vandalism.

She was booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Her bail has been set at $2,105,000.

