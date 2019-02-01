  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (AP) – A powerful storm heading toward California is expected to produce heavy rainfall, damaging winds, localized stream flooding and heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada.

Forecasters say rain will arrive in the north late Friday afternoon and reach the south late in the night, and last through Saturday night.

Winter storm warnings will be in effect up and down the Sierra Nevada along with a flash flood watch in the foothills above the San Joaquin Valley.

Flash flood watches will also be issued for the wildfire burn areas of Southern California.

Santa Barbara County plans to issue an evacuation order for three fire-scarred areas if the forecast doesn’t change.

The National Weather Service says two cold weather systems will follow on Sunday and Monday, bringing additional widespread showers and snow.

