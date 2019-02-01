SACRAMENTO (AP) – A powerful storm heading toward California is expected to produce heavy rainfall, damaging winds, localized stream flooding and heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada.

Forecasters say rain will arrive in the north late Friday afternoon and reach the south late in the night, and last through Saturday night.

A Winter Storm Waring is in effect due to multiple rounds of heavy snowfall Tonight – Monday. Snow levels will drop to 3500-4500 over the weekend, then drop further to 1000-2000 feet on Monday. Hazardous travel conditions expected all weekend. TRAVEL IS HIGHLY DISCOURAGED. #cawx pic.twitter.com/egZWOFwS9x — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 1, 2019

Winter storm warnings will be in effect up and down the Sierra Nevada along with a flash flood watch in the foothills above the San Joaquin Valley.

Flash flood watches will also be issued for the wildfire burn areas of Southern California.

Santa Barbara County plans to issue an evacuation order for three fire-scarred areas if the forecast doesn’t change.

The National Weather Service says two cold weather systems will follow on Sunday and Monday, bringing additional widespread showers and snow.

