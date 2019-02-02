



— Black Lives Matter activists protested in front of the Sacramento County Jail today in reaction to the death of an inmate.

Protesters want the officers involved to be investigated for using excessive force.

Marshall Miles died last October in a cell after struggling with deputies.

ALSO: Autopsy Results Show Drugs, Restraint At Jail Tied To Marshall Miles’ Death

Autopsy results released Friday showed 36-year-old Miles had meth, ecstasy, cocaine, and marijuana in his system at his time of death.

Deputies arrested Miles after several 911 callers reported him jumping on cars.