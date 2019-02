— The man shot earlier today by a Stockton police officer has died.

The officer was responding to an unrelated call on Plymouth Court when he says he saw a man attacking a woman with a knife.

The suspect has died from his injuries. The woman was also treated for her injuries and will be ok. This is still an active investigation. — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) February 3, 2019

The officer shot the man, who was transported to the hospital.

The woman involved in the incident will be okay.