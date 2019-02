STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police in Stockton are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

We’re told it happened on the 2900 block of Plymouth Court.

Police say an officer was nearby on an unrelated call when he saw a man attacking a woman with a knife, and that’s when the officer opened fire.

The man and the woman were transported to the hospital in undisclosed conditions.

