BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Butte, Colusa, and Glenn Counties earlier this afternoon.
The warning was lifted at 5:00 pm.
4:23 PM: A Tornado Warning has been issued for a storm north of Colusa. If you are in the path of this storm take shelter now! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/2Z1O3fkv5A
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 3, 2019