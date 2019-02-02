  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Butte County, Tornado Warning

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) —  The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Butte, Colusa, and Glenn Counties earlier this afternoon.

The warning was lifted at 5:00 pm.



