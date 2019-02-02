



— In preparation for this weekend’s storms, Nevada County, Nevada City, Sierra Roots, and the Salvation Army have activated their Extreme Weather Shelter Protocol.

The shelters will be open for the next few days.

Locations include:

Veteran’s Hall (lower level) located at 415 North Pine Street, Nevada City CA 95959

Salvation Army located at 10725 Alta St, Grass Valley, CA 95945

For more information, you can visit Nevada County’s website by clicking here.