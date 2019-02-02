LIVE:STORM WATCH LIVE RADAR
Filed Under:Indecent Exposure, police, Sacramento


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police need your help identifying a man who has been exposing himself and masturbating around Sacramento.

There are three reported incidents so far. They occurred:

  • January 28 between 3:00 pm and 3:45 pm at Vallejo Way and Riverside Boulevard
  • January 29 at 5:00 pm in the 6700 block of Gloria Drive
  • January 31 at 3:30 pm at Freeport Boulevard and 11th Avenue

ALSO: Sacramento Man Arrested For Series Of Indecent Exposure Incidents In Davis

The man is described as a white male somewhere between 20 to 30 years old, with short brown or blonde hair, driving an older model white, four-door sedan.

The Sacramento Police Department asks any witnesses to these incidents to call 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

