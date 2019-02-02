LIVE:STORM WATCH LIVE RADAR
Filed Under:shooting, Stockton, teen


STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police in Stockton say a 15-year-old male is recovering after someone shot him through his bedroom window.

According to police, it happened last night in the 4000 block of Manchester Avenue.

ALSO: Stockton Reports A Significant Drop In New Year’s Eve Celebratory Gunfire

Details are still coming in, but police say the teen is expected to survive.

CBS13 will update this story when we get more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s