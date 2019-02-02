KINGVALE (CBS13) — From Sacramento up to Tahoe, I-80 was wide open until around 4000 feet. That’s where the snow kicked in.

Then it was slow going on slick snow covered roads. A long day for Cal-Trans and CHP.

Things got so bad at one point they were forced to shut down the freeway for a time until they could clear all the spinouts and accidents.

Chain controls in effect and for good reason. But despite challenging conditions, families like the Sanders chained up and pushed through- anticipating fun on the other side.

“We’re going up to go sledding on Super Bowl Sunday when everybody else goes home and the hills are usually empty,” said Val Sanders. “They are very excited because the kids they have never been snowed on before since they’re California kids so new experience for them, it is a new experience.”

Speaking of fun the ski resorts are packing them in.

Squaw Valley is reporting a half foot of fresh powder overnight. And they anticipate getting anywhere between seven and 10 feet before this winter storm winds down early next week.

But if you’re driving, the goal is to get there safely first.