  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    8:00 PM8th Annual NFL Honors
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:marc thompson, Sierra, snow, Storm, Traffic

KINGVALE (CBS13) — From Sacramento up to Tahoe, I-80 was wide open until around 4000 feet. That’s where the snow kicked in.

Then it was slow going on slick snow covered roads. A long day for Cal-Trans and CHP.

Things got so bad at one point they were forced to shut down the freeway for a time until they could clear all the spinouts and accidents.

Chain controls in effect and for good reason. But despite challenging conditions, families like the Sanders chained up and pushed through- anticipating fun on the other side.

“We’re going up to go sledding on Super Bowl Sunday when everybody else goes home and the hills are usually empty,” said Val Sanders. “They are very excited because the kids they have never been snowed on before since they’re California kids so new experience for them, it is a new experience.”

Speaking of fun the ski resorts are packing them in.

Squaw Valley is reporting a half foot of fresh powder overnight. And they anticipate getting anywhere between seven and 10 feet before this winter storm winds down early next week.

But if you’re driving, the goal is to get there safely first.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s