



— It may seem like it’s a long way away, but California county election offices will start mailing vote-by-mail ballots for the 2020 primary a year from today.

The California primary is March 3, 2020.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s office says more than 8.3 million Californians voted by mail in the 2018 general election, accounting for 65.3% of ballots cast.