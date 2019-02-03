Filed Under:vote by mail


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It may seem like it’s a long way away, but California county election offices will start mailing vote-by-mail ballots for the 2020 primary a year from today.

ALSO: Kamala Harris Jumps Into 2020 Presidential Race

The California primary is March 3, 2020.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s office says more than 8.3 million Californians voted by mail in the 2018 general election, accounting for 65.3% of ballots cast.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s