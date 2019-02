— The U.S. Geological Survey says a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck this afternoon in Northern California.

The center is reported to be 35 miles southwest of Eureka.

There are no reports yet of any damage.

The USGS says there is no tsunami danger from the quake.