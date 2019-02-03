Comments
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Detectives in El Dorado County have identified a suspect in the brutal murder of Helen McKinnney.
He’s 26-year-old Tanner Seals.
Seals is currently behind bars in Adams County, Washington on unrelated charges. He will be extradited to El Dorado County where he will be charged with murder.