ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Can a friendship between a Rams fan and a Patriots fan survive the Super Bowl?

This was truly is a house divided.

Paul is a die-hard Patriots fan.

His buddy Rob is a Rams fan.

Tonight, they let us sit in on their Super Bowl party where things went from cordial t competitive in a hurry.

These two have been friends for 17 years, since the Patriots and Rams faced off in a Super Bowl.

They’re generally affable when it comes to their football rivalry.

“It’s really about friendship at the end of the day,” says Rob Tyson, the Rams fan. “It’s just a game.”

“We are good, we are good,” said his friend Paul Fraga, the Patriots fan. “Because his Rams haven’t been that good so he doesn’t have that much to cheer for. So I’m letting him have his little glory.”

But, in the end, the Patriots won.

And regardless of the scoreboard, both men say they’re going home winners.

“The game is the game,” says Tyson. “We can’t control what happens, but at the end of the day, I love Paul and I love his family.”

Rob says he won’t be watching any post-game analysis – and is already looking forward to next year.

As for Paul – he’s going to enjoy tonight’s win in his “team room,” which he added to his house for all of his Patriots gear.