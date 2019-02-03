



— We’re learning more about yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Stockton.

Police have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Isaiah Thomas.

They say an officer, Vincent Faso, who has been on the force since April 2016, was responding to an unrelated call nearby when he heard a woman screaming. He then saw Thomas attacking the woman with a knife. The officer reportedly told Thomas to drop the knife before he opened fire.

Medics transported the woman to a hospital. According to police, she will be okay.