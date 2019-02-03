PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating three fatal crashes in El Dorado County.

On Friday night, a 34-year-old woman from the town of El Dorado died in a crash on Plesant Valley Road.

On Saturday morning, a 21-year-old woman from Santa Cruz, who was the passenger in a car, died when it crashed on North Shingle Road.

And on Saturday evening, a 36-year-old woman from Woodland died on State Route 49 when her car collided with a tree.

CHP says it’s investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in all three accidents.