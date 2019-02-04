



— A Roseville man is recovering after a serious motorcycle accident seven weeks ago where he went down on the freeway and slid down the fast lane. Now he’s trying to track down the woman that stopped to help him.

This 64-year-old man was just heading off to work, not knowing that what would happen on the freeway would change his life forever. Dennis Magures is searching for the Samaritan who stopped to help him on his darkest day.

“That saying that life flashes before your eyes is true. It really did,” Magures said.

He was riding his motorcycle on a clear morning last December, heading westbound on Sacramento’s Business 80 near Fulton Avenue. As traffic slowed he applied his brake, but the bike’s wheel locked up and he went flying down the freeway.

READ: Parents Brave Stormy Conditions, Camp Out To Enroll Kids In Transitional Kindergarten

“I hadn’t stopped rolling maybe 30 seconds and somebody grabbed my hand and it turns out it was a nurse,” Magures said. “At that point, I didn’t know that I had seven broken ribs and a collapsed lung.”

The nurse checked his vitals and kept him calm until an ambulance arrived.

“I would say that she was my angel that day without a doubt,” he said.

ALSO: Butte County And Paradise Leaders Ban Living On Camp Fire-Damaged Sites

He doesn’t remember he name, and it’s nowhere in the CHP or fire reports, so he’s turned to social media to try and find her.

“I would love to have the chance to thank her, to say that I really appreciate the fact that there are people out there that care and will take the time to help somebody when they’re in need,” Magures said.

Magures has no permanent injuries and his Harley is in the shop getting fixed, but there’s still one thing about this accident that’s left him feeling unresolved — finding his highway helper.

“It means the world to me that she stopped and helped me,” he said.