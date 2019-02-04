



— Roseville Police arrested an armed robbery suspect who reportedly stole a victim’s purse filled with money she had just withdrawn from an ATM.

Police said the incident happened on Oct. 2 when the 83-year-old female victim withdrew $300 from an ATM on the 2000 block of Douglas Boulevard. After withdrawing her money, the victim reportedly put the cash in her purse and went to her vehicle, placing the purse on her passenger seat.

The suspect then opened the victim’s car door and grabbed her purse. The victim also grabbed the bag, but the suspect was able to pull it away and drove off in a gray vehicle.

Police said the victim took down a license plate. but the plate did not return to a matching vehicle.

One of the sergeants in the Roseville Police department followed up by watching video footage and pulling dispatch tapes to determine the witness gave a different plate than what was captured by dispatch due to bad cell reception. The plate given by the witness resembled a vehicle the sergeant saw driving erratically on video footage.

That vehicle brought the sergeant to 25-year-old William Anderson, who was associated with the vehicle on August 14, 2018.

Crime Scene Investigators also responded to the scene and processed the victim’s vehicle for fingerprints. The Department of Justice was unable to identify the fingerprints, but the witness was able to identify Anderson in a lineup.

The DOJ was able to confirm one of the latent prints found on the inside of the victim vehicle’s front passenger door window was made by Anderson’s left little finger.

Police also found that Anderson is on parole for similar circumstances and is a two striker.

Anderson was arrested when he showed up for a parole meeting on Jan. 24.